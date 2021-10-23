COVID-19: New Brunswick reports 1 death, 40 new cases Saturday

Send this page to someone via email

New Brunswick reported another death associated with COVID-19 on Saturday, bringing the province’s death toll to 107.

The person who died was in their 70s and lived in the Edmundston region.

“I want to send heartfelt condolences to those who are grieving the loss of their loved one,” said Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health, in a release.

“I encourage all New Brunswickers to do their part to put our province in a better position to fight this virus.”

The province also reported 40 new cases of COVID-19 and 81 recoveries, leaving 689 active cases.

The release said that of the new cases, 21 people are unvaccinated, five are partially vaccinated and 14 are fully vaccinated.

There are now 43 people in hospital, seven fewer than on Friday. Of those 43, 22 are unvaccinated, two are partially vaccinated and 19 are fully vaccinated. Of the 13 people in ICU, 12 are unvaccinated and one is partially vaccinated.

According to the province, 83.6 per cent of eligible New Brunswickers are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and 92.1 per cent have received their first dose.

All new cases under investigation

Of the 40 new cases, 11 were found in Zone 1, the Moncton region. They involve:

four people 19 and under;

one person 20-29;

two people 30-39;

three people 40-49; and;

one person 70-79.

All 11 are under investigation.

Nine new cases were reported in Zone 2, the Saint John region. They involve:

four people 19 and under;

three people 20-29; and;

two people 60-69.

All nine cases are under investigation.

There were seven new cases found in Zone 3, the Fredericton region, involving:

one person 20-29;

one person 30-39;

four people 40-49; and;

one person 50-59.

All seven cases are under investigation.

There were also seven cases in Zone 4, the Edmundston region. They involve:

three people 20-29;

one person 30-39;

one person 40-49; and;

two people 60-69.

Those cases are also all under investigation.

Five new cases were found in Zone 5, the Campbellton region. They involve:

one person 19 and under;

two people 30-39;

one person 40-49; and;

one person 60-69.

All five cases are under investigation.

And in Zone 6, the Bathurst region, there is one new case involving a person 19 and under. That case is also under investigation.