4-year-old dies following all-terrain vehicle crash in Quebec

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A four-year-old child is dead following an all-terrain vehicle crash in Quebec’s Chaudière-Appalaches region.

It happened just before 8 p.m. Friday on private property in the small town of Irlande, near Thetford Mines.

READ MORE: Quarter of Quebec parents don’t plan to vaccinate young children against COVID-19: survey

Provincial police spokeswoman Beatrice Dorsainville says an adult was driving the vehicle and the child was a passenger.

The child was injured when the vehicle flipped for reasons that are not yet known.

The child was taken to hospital in critical condition but died overnight.

Provincial police sent collision experts to gather information at the scene, and the investigation into the incident continues.

Story continues below advertisement