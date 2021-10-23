Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

4-year-old dies following all-terrain vehicle crash in Quebec

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 23, 2021 2:09 pm
It happened just before 8 p.m. Friday on private property in the small town of Irlande, near Thetford Mines. View image in full screen
It happened just before 8 p.m. Friday on private property in the small town of Irlande, near Thetford Mines. Mario Beauregard/The Canadian Press

A four-year-old child is dead following an all-terrain vehicle crash in Quebec’s Chaudière-Appalaches region.

It happened just before 8 p.m. Friday on private property in the small town of Irlande, near Thetford Mines.

READ MORE: Quarter of Quebec parents don’t plan to vaccinate young children against COVID-19: survey

Provincial police spokeswoman Beatrice Dorsainville says an adult was driving the vehicle and the child was a passenger.

The child was injured when the vehicle flipped for reasons that are not yet known.

The child was taken to hospital in critical condition but died overnight.

Provincial police sent collision experts to gather information at the scene, and the investigation into the incident continues.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Renewed calls for stricter ATV laws in Alberta' Renewed calls for stricter ATV laws in Alberta
© 2021 The Canadian Press
Police tagCrash tagQuebec tagSureté du Québec tagSQ tagChild tagall-terrain vehicle tagChaudiere-Appalaches tagThetford Mines tag4-year-old dies tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers