Toronto and Dallas square off for non-conference matchup

Dallas Mavericks (0-1, 13th in the Western Conference) vs. Toronto Raptors (1-1, ninth in the Eastern Conference)

Tampa, Florida; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

LINE: Raptors -3.5; over/under is 216

BOTTOM LINE: Toronto and Dallas play in non-conference action.

Toronto went 27-45 overall a season ago while going 16-20 at home. The Raptors averaged 111.3 points per game while shooting 44.8% from the field and 36.8% from 3-point distance last season.

Dallas went 21-21 in Western Conference play and 21-15 on the road last season. The Mavericks averaged 112.4 points per game last season, 44.2 in the paint, 14.5 off of turnovers and 11.4 on fast breaks.

INJURIES: Raptors: Yuta Watanabe: out (calf), Pascal Siakam: out (shoulder).

Mavericks: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.