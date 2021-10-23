SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Toronto and Dallas square off for non-conference matchup

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted October 23, 2021 3:03 am

Dallas Mavericks (0-1, 13th in the Western Conference) vs. Toronto Raptors (1-1, ninth in the Eastern Conference)

Tampa, Florida; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

LINE: Raptors -3.5; over/under is 216

BOTTOM LINE: Toronto and Dallas play in non-conference action.

Related Videos
Click to play video: 'Toronto Raptors season preview: Scottie Barnes, Dalano Banton among new faces' Toronto Raptors season preview: Scottie Barnes, Dalano Banton among new faces
Story continues below advertisement

Toronto went 27-45 overall a season ago while going 16-20 at home. The Raptors averaged 111.3 points per game while shooting 44.8% from the field and 36.8% from 3-point distance last season.

Dallas went 21-21 in Western Conference play and 21-15 on the road last season. The Mavericks averaged 112.4 points per game last season, 44.2 in the paint, 14.5 off of turnovers and 11.4 on fast breaks.

INJURIES: Raptors: Yuta Watanabe: out (calf), Pascal Siakam: out (shoulder).

Mavericks: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
Sports tagToronto Raptors tagNBA tagBasketball tagNational Basketball Association tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers