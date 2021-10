Send this page to someone via email

Thompson RCMP is looking for a missing teen and asking for the public’s help.

15-year-old Suvanna Bonner was last seen in downtown Thompson on Tuesday.

Bonner is 5’8″ and around 140 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call Thompson RCMP at 204-677-6911, call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477, or secure tip online at www.manitobacrimestoppers.com.