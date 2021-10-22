COVID-19: B.C. reports 13 deaths and 649 new cases, posts nearly 200 fatalities in a month

Send this page to someone via email

British Columbia reported 649 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday along with 13 additional deaths.

The update saw the province’s seven-day average for new cases fall to 638, and left B.C. with 5,106 active cases.

Nearly 10 per cent (199) of B.C.’s COVID-19 deaths have occurred over the last month. Sources tell Global News two of the deaths reported Friday were people in their 30s.

Of the new cases, 281 were in the Fraser Health region, 61 were in the Vancouver Coastal Health region, 88 were in the Interior Health region, 130 were in the Northern Health region and 89 were in the Island Health region.

There were 365 active cases in hospital, an overnight drop of 12, and 143 active cases in critical or intensive care, an increase of seven.

One of the cases in the ICU involved a pre-school aged child, sources told Global News.

The hospitalization numbers do not include patients who were no longer infectious but remained in hospital for other treatment — a figure officials have not provided since Sept. 21, despite promises to do so.

More than 4.15 million British Columbians, accounting for 89.4 per cent of those eligible, have had one dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

Of them, more than 3.89 million people, 83.9 per cent of those eligible, have had two doses.

The province says people who were not fully vaccinated accounted for 65.2 per cent of cases over the last week and 77 per cent of hospitalizations over the past two weeks.

Since the start of the pandemic, B.C. has reported 200,898 total cases, while 2,109 people have died.

