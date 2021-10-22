9-year-old girl targeted in attempted abduction: Regina police

Send this page to someone via email

Regina police are asking for the public’s help after the attempted abduction of a nine-year-old girl in the Uplands neighbourhood.

Police say on Friday, at approximately 12:40 p.m., a nine-year-old girl was walking back to school near 12th Avenue North and Fairview Road when she was approached from behind and grabbed by an unknown man.

The girl was able to push away and run to school to report the incident. She was not injured. Police say there was a red truck nearby, running with the door open.

Police describe the suspect as white, 40 to 50 years old, approximately six feet tall with brown-grey medium-length hair and tattoos on both arms.

They say the man was wearing a tank top and dirty stained pants.

Schools in the area were notified and police presence has been increased around the schools.

Police are asking anyone with surveillance camera footage in the Uplands community to review it for anything that may assist in the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Regina Police Service at 777-6500 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

