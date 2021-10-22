First responders, supporters drive past Sackville, N.B. nursing home as COVID-19 outbreak ends

Send this page to someone via email

First responders and supporters convoyed past the Drew Nursing Home in Sackville, N.B., on Friday in honour of the home’s staff and residents who have been on lockdown due to a COVID-19 outbreak.

The convoy of town staff, RCMP cruisers, firefighters and paramedics also sounded their sirens in recognition of an end to the near six-week outbreak at the home effective overnight Friday, said the home’s executive director.

“As of midnight tonight the outbreak at the drew will be over I am happy to report,” said Linda Shannon.

The first case of COVID-19 was detected at home on Sept. 13, said Shannon. According to Public health, a total of 31 employees and residents tested positive for the virus and eight residents who contracted COVID-19 passed away.

“It has been incredibly hard – hard on the residents, hard on the staff, hard on the families, hard on the community,” said Shannon.

That’s why Deanna Cadman, the program and special event coordinator for the Town of Sackville, said that she organized the drive-by in support of residents and staff.

“I talked to a lot of them and they are glad to be there for the families,” said Cadman.

The show of support was incredibly touching for LPN Melanie Colwell who worked at the home through the outbreak.

“It is heartwarming. It is so nice to have the town understanding and backing us and this is what has kept us going through it all,” Colwell said.

Natalie Crossman, whose father lives at the home, said she made a special trip to watch the convoy and to show her gratitude for the staff’s efforts to keep her father safe.

“They are beyond amazing. They are family and their care and consideration is huge,” said Crossman.

Shannon said that her heart goes out to other homes across the province trying to cope with positive cases and lives lost.

“I just would like to thank everyone for all of their support,” she said.