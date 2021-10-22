After a bomb cyclone churned off B.C. coast, concerns grow over back-to-back storms

Send this page to someone via email

B.C.’s South Coast is in the midst of three fall storms moving through the region.

The first, known as a bomb cyclone, churned off the B.C. coast Thursday, Global BC meteorologist Kristi Gordon said.

A bomb cyclone refers to a low-pressure centre, which intensifies by rapidly dropping more than 24 millibars in pressure in less than 24 hours, Gordon added.

“Thankfully the most dangerous part of this system will remain offshore and travel north while it weakens,” she said.

There were wind warnings across Vancouver Island and the Sunshine Coast Thursday as the storm grazed the region.

Category 2 hurricane strength winds up to 161 km/h were reported off the northwest coast of the Island, Gordon added. However, the impact was minimal with only about 600 power outages on the island and about 100 across Lower Mainland.

If British Columbians thought the weather was unseasonably warm as well, they would be right. Gordon said the bomb cyclone caused temperatures to soar to well above seasonal values of 18 to 20 degrees.

“It was almost eerie,” Gordons said. “The reason this occurred was the pressure in the bomb cyclone was so low that it sucks the air towards it, thus causing strong outflow from the interior of B.C. to the coast. As the air descends over the mountains it dries and warms.”

The weather did create some incredible wave clouds though, Gordon added, and they were spotted over the North Shore mountains as the air from the Interior was forced up and over.

View image in full screen A closer look at the bomb cyclone. Global News SkyTracker

A look at the storm expected to move through on Sunday. Global SkyTracker

The second storm will move in Friday night and continue through Saturday morning, but compared to the first and especially the third storm, the impact will be fairly benign, Gordon said. This biggest concern will be for the kids playing outdoor sports in the rain Saturday morning.

However, the third storm is expected to pack a punch.

Gordon said she is the most concerned about this one, despite it not being categorized as a bomb cyclone.

“It has the potential of causing dangerous and damaging winds across the South Coast late Sunday into Monday,” she said.

The exact track of the low-pressure centre is still uncertain so Gordon said it is important for everyone to keep tuning in for updates.

“The track of low-pressure centre as it moves onshore will determine the impact and strength of the winds,” she added.