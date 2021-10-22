Menu

Canada

Quebec should gain seats in federal riding distribution: Blanchet

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 22, 2021 2:05 pm
Bloc Quebecois leader Yves-Francois Blanchet speaks to supporters election night Tuesday, September 21, 2021 in Montreal. View image in full screen
Bloc Quebecois leader Yves-Francois Blanchet speaks to supporters election night Tuesday, September 21, 2021 in Montreal. Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press

Yves-François Blanchet says Quebec deserves more seats in Ottawa, not fewer, as proposed by Elections Canada.

The Bloc Québécois leader says as Quebec is officially recognized as a nation, it deserves another MP in Parliament.

Blanchet says that Elections Canada’s proposal to strip Quebec of a seat in a forthcoming shakeup of boundaries will reduce the power of Quebecers.

He wants a “nation clause” inserted in the law on representation to make sure Quebec’s power in Parliament is protected.

Read more: Quebec to lose 1 electoral seat, Alberta to get 3 more after new riding distribution

A 10-year review of the number of seats in Canada — which follows the census and factors in population changes — will increase the number of MPs from 338 to 342.

Story continues below advertisement

Quebec is the only province to lose a seat in the review, moving from 78 MPs to 77.

Alberta is gaining three more seats, Ontario one and B.C. one, while other provinces and territories will keep the same number of MPs.

Blanchet says Quebec should have another seat — not lose one — giving Quebec 79 MPs.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
