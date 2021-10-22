Military headed to Iqaluit to help provide safe drinking water, Blair says

Send this page to someone via email

The federal government is sending the military to Iqaluit to help provide its residents with access to safe drinking water, Public Safety Minister Bill Blair said Friday.

The announcement comes 11 days after city officials told the 8,000 residents of Nunavut’s capital city that their tap water had been contaminated with fuel, and that it shouldn’t be consumed.

“We will always be there to help Canadians deal with an emergency. We have approved a request for assistance from Nunavut for (the Canadian Forces) support to provide the people of Iqaluit with access to safe drinking water,” Blair tweeted on Friday.

Testing the City of Iqaluit conducted showed there was a high concentration of fuel in a tank that supplies the city’s water. The fuel could be diesel or kerosene, officials said, but they insisted long-term health effects are not a concern.

Some residents had previously complained about the gasoline smell in their water a week before being told they shouldn’t drink it. At the time, officials told them the water was fine to drink — only to backtrack the following week.

The city says it’s still in the process of flushing the contaminated water from its system and residents need to clean their water tanks.

On top of that, services at Iqaluit’s hospital are also being affected by the city’s water crisis because tools cannot be sanitized with the contaminated water.

Nunavut’s health department says it has postponed about 30 surgeries, eight urology cases and 28 dental procedures so far.

The city is scheduled to hold a news conference at 5 p.m. local time.

— with files from The Canadian Press