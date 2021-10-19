Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Iqaluit water crisis increasing plastic bottle use, companies offer recycling help

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 19, 2021 2:56 pm
Click to play video: 'Nunavut chief public health officer on Iqaluit water contamination' Nunavut chief public health officer on Iqaluit water contamination
WATCH: Nunavut chief public health officer on Iqaluit water contamination.

A group of companies in Nunavut have teamed up to recycle thousands of plastic water bottles from Iqaluit.

The city’s tap water hasn’t been drinkable for a week after it was found to contain fuel.

Thousands of bottles of water have arrived in Iqaluit and distributed to residents for free, but there’s no recycling facility in the city.

Read more: Iqaluit community bands together as drinking water remains contaminated by fuel

Brian Tattuinee, who is the business development manager with Nunavut Sealink and Supply, says people in Iqaluit should hold on to their plastic bottles for recycling.

Tattuinee says he’s worried about how many plastic bottles could end up in the city’s landfill, so bottles will instead be collected and sent to Southern Canada on a sealift ship.

Story continues below advertisement

The city has also extended its state of emergency related to the water crisis for seven more days.

Click to play video: 'Tap water contaminated in Nunavut’s capital, triggering state-of-emergency' Tap water contaminated in Nunavut’s capital, triggering state-of-emergency
Tap water contaminated in Nunavut’s capital, triggering state-of-emergency
© 2021 The Canadian Press
Iqaluit tagWater Crisis tagIqaluit water tagiqaluit water crisis tagIqaluit Water Supply tagUnsafe Drinking Water tagwater fuel tagiqaluit drinking water tagIqaluit Water Fuel tagiqaluit water situation tagNunavut water crisis tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers