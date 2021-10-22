Menu

Canada

Raw onions recalled in Quebec and Ontario due to possible Salmonella contamination

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 22, 2021 12:33 pm
Consumers who have the onions are advised to either throw them out or return them to the place of purchase. So far there have been no reported illnesses linked to the produce. View image in full screen
Consumers who have the onions are advised to either throw them out or return them to the place of purchase. So far there have been no reported illnesses linked to the produce. Getty Images

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says red, white, and yellow raw onions from Prosource Produce LLC of Hailey, Idaho are being recalled due to possible Salmonella contamination.

The onions, which were imported from the Mexican state of Chihuahua, were sold in Ontario and Quebec and possibly other provinces and territories between July 1 and Aug. 31.

They were marketed under a variety of brand names, including Big Bull, Peak Fresh Produce, Sierra Madre Produce, Markon First Crop, Markon Essentials, RioBlue, ProSource, Rio Valley and Imperial Fresh.

Read more: Food recalls over Listeria concerns are on the rise in Canada. Here’s what you should know

Consumers who have the onions are advised to either throw them out or return them to the place of purchase.

So far there have been no reported illnesses linked to the produce.

Symptoms of Salmonella poisoning can include fever, headache, vomiting, nausea, abdominal cramps, diarrhea and in rare cases severe arthritis.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
