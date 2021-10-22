Menu

Comments

Crime

Man’s shooting death in northeast Edmonton ruled homicide

By Caley Ramsay Global News
Posted October 22, 2021 11:16 am
Edmonton police investigate a suspicious death at Burlington Tower at 12841 - 65 Street Monday, Oct. 18, 2021. View image in full screen
Edmonton police investigate a suspicious death at Burlington Tower at 12841 - 65 Street Monday, Oct. 18, 2021. Global News

Edmonton police have confirmed a suspicious death in the city’s northeast earlier this week is a homicide.

At about 5:05 a.m. Monday, police were called to check on the welfare of a man at Burlington Tower, in the area of 128 Avenue and 65 Street.

When police arrived, the man was dead.

Read more: Homicide section investigates suspicious death in northeast Edmonton

An autopsy was done on Thursday, which determined 49-year-old Daniel James Gladue, of Gift Lake Settlement in northern Alberta, died from a gunshot wound.

The EPS homicide section continues to investigate Gladue’s death. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone.

Anonymous information can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

