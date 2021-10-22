Boat fire on Scugog River in Lindsay deemed arson: police

Send this page to someone via email

A boat fire on Scugog River in Lindsay earlier this month is now being treated as an arson investigation.

According to the City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service, around 3:30 a.m. on Oct. 14, emergency crews responded to a boat fire on the Scugog River in the area of Lindsay Street North.

Kawartha Lakes Fire and Rescue Service attended and extinguished the fire, but the boat sustained extensive damage, police said. No injuries were reported.

On Friday, police said the investigation has determined the fire has been deemed suspicious.

Investigators have obtained video footage and are looking to identify and speak with an individual. A surveillance image of the individual of interest was released on Friday morning.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police at 7050-324-5252 or anonymously via Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8499) or online at khcrimestoppers.com.