Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Boat fire on Scugog River in Lindsay deemed arson: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted October 22, 2021 11:38 am
Police in Lindsay, Ont., wish to speak with this individual as part of an arson investigation. View image in full screen
Police in Lindsay, Ont., wish to speak with this individual as part of an arson investigation. City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service

A boat fire on Scugog River in Lindsay earlier this month is now being treated as an arson investigation.

According to the City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service, around 3:30 a.m. on Oct. 14, emergency crews responded to a boat fire on the Scugog River in the area of Lindsay Street North.

Kawartha Lakes Fire and Rescue Service attended and extinguished the fire, but the boat sustained extensive damage, police said. No injuries were reported.

Read more: Fire forces evacuation of Talwood Drive apartment in Peterborough

On Friday, police said the investigation has determined the fire has been deemed suspicious.

Investigators have obtained video footage and are looking to identify and speak with an individual. A surveillance image of the individual of interest was released on Friday morning.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police at 7050-324-5252 or anonymously via Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8499) or online at khcrimestoppers.com.

Click to play video: 'Video appears to show vehicle driving into Pickering house, accused lighting vehicle on fire' Video appears to show vehicle driving into Pickering house, accused lighting vehicle on fire
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Fire tagArson taglindsay tagSuspicious Fire tagCity of Kawartha Lakes Police Service tagLindsay Police tagarson investigation tagboat fire tagScugog River tagboat set on fire tagLindsay arson tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers