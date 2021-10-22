SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

San Jose faces Toronto, seeks 4th straight victory

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted October 22, 2021 3:14 am

San Jose Sharks (3-0-0, first in the Pacific) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (2-1-1, sixth in the Atlantic)

Toronto; Friday, 6 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Maple Leafs -230, Sharks +185; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: San Jose will try to build upon its three-game win streak with a victory over Toronto.

Related Videos
Click to play video: 'Leafs win season opener against Canadiens in front of 1st full capacity crowd since pandemic began' Leafs win season opener against Canadiens in front of 1st full capacity crowd since pandemic began
Story continues below advertisement

Toronto went 35-14-7 overall during the 2020-21 season while going 18-7-3 at home. The Maple Leafs scored 186 total goals last season while averaging 3.3 per game.

San Jose went 21-28-7 overall with a 10-15-3 record on the road in the 2020-21 season. The Sharks scored 146 total goals last season averaging 2.6 per game.

The teams match up Friday for the first time this season.

INJURIES: Maple Leafs: Petr Mrazek: day to day (lower body).

Sharks: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
NHL tagHockey tagNational Hockey League tagToronto Maple Leafs tagMaple Leafs tagLeafs tagLeafs hockey tagToronto sports tagtoronto hockey tagToronto Leafs tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers