Ste. Anne, Man., doctor faces more sexual assault charges

A doctor from St. Anne, Manitoba is facing more legal trouble.

In November 2020, Arcel Bissonnette, who was 61 at the time, was accused of sexually assaulting six patients.

Officers say the alleged incidents happened between 2004 and 2017 and urged if there were other victims, to come forward.

Police in the community say as a result of that plea, Bissonnette is now facing an additional 16 counts of sexual assault.

The Ste. Anne Police Department said the suspect was working at both the local hospital and medical centre in the town of about 2,100 people.

His name does not appear on the list of practitioners on the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Manitoba’s website.

