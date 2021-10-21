Diners at Whistler burger restaurant warned of possible hepatitis A exposure

Send this page to someone via email

People who dined at a Whistler burger restaurant are being warned of a possible exposure to hepatitis A.

Vancouver Coastal Health says anyone who dined at Splitz Grill at 4369 Main Street between noon and 9 p.m. on Saturday Oct. 9 may have been exposed to the virus.

Read more: Everything you need to know about hepatitis

“While the risk of transmission remains low, public health advises anyone who consumed food at this restaurant during this specific time period and who are not protected against hepatitis A, to get immunized against the virus,” the health authority said in an exposure notice.

The health authority is holding a walk-in hepatitis A vaccine clinic at the Whistler Community Health Centre for anyone who needs immunization.

Story continues below advertisement

5:01 Ask the doctor: Learning more about hepatitis Ask the doctor: Learning more about hepatitis – Jul 31, 2019

People who have previously been infected with the virus or have received two doses of hepatitis A vaccine are already protected.

According to VCH, hepatitis A attacks the liver, and is most commonly found in the stools of an infected person. It can be spread when someone eats or drinks something that has come in contact with infected stools, it said.

Symptoms of hepatitis A include fatigue, an upset stomach, a loss of appetite, weight loss and fever.

The health authority says it can take several weeks for symptoms to manifest.

Most people who are infected are able to clear the virus without long-term liver problems, but it can be more serious in rare cases according to the health officials.

Advertisement