Court grants injunction to shut down B.C. restaurant defying COVID-19 vaccine passport

The B.C. Supreme Court has granted an injunction to shutter a restaurant in the Fraser Valley which has continued to defy the province’s COVID-19 vaccine passport requirements.

Rolly’s Restaurant in Hope, B.C., has refused to check diners’ proof of immunization, as required under the BC Vaccine Card since Sept. 13, prompting Fraser Health to seek the court order.

“The operators of Rolly’s Diner were intentionally allowing the congregation of unvaccinated individuals at the restaurant … constituting a health hazard under the public health act,” Justice Andrew Mayer said in granting the injunction.

“It is not this court’s role to second-guess decisions of public health officials with respect to what activities constitute … a health risk to the people of British Columbia.”

Fraser Health issued a closure order to the restaurant on Oct. 7, and the business has also had its business and liquor licences suspended.

The restaurant is facing a $100 per day fine from the district for continuing to operate, and has also been fined several times by health inspectors.

Speaking on the Corus Radio Network’s Roy Green Show Sunday, Rolly’s co-owner Muriel Young described the vaccine passport as “illegal.”

“I have to say that your medical situation is not my business,” she said. “So I haven’t been asking for this passport.”

Asked about businesses which continue to defy the vaccine passport order on Thursday, B.C. Premier John Horgan said the vast majority of British Columbia accepted immunization as a safe and effective way to battle COVID-19.

“And for those businesses who believe that this is a better course of action, well, there are consequences for them,” he said.

The injunction came a day after Vancouver Coastal Health issued a closure order to another B.C. business, Corduroy Restaurant in Vancouver, for refusing to check diners’ immunization status.

The City of Vancouver also confirmed Wednesday it had suspended the restaurant’s business licence.