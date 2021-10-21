Menu

Canada

Quebec Premier François Legault commits to adding 37,000 daycare spots by 2025

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 21, 2021 3:37 pm
Montreal daycare View image in full screen
File photoof a Quebec daycare. Martin Hazel / Global News

Quebec Premier François Legault is committing to adding 37,000 more daycare spots in the province by 2025 in order to ensure any family that needs a place can get one.

Legault’s government today tabled a bill and an action plan aimed at meeting the province’s child care needs.

Quebec’s child-care network is under increasing strain, with an all-time high of more than 50,000 names on its waiting list and a shortfall of educators that the Family Department estimates at 17,800 workers.

The province’s long-awaited action plan contains 45 measures, including an increase of the current tax credit for child-care expenses.

The bill also creates an obligation for the province to take steps to create new subsidized daycare spaces when the demand exceeds the supply in a given region.

The province also wants to increase the maximum number of children daycares can accept, authorize temporary sites and change the registration system to give priority to children living in disadvantaged areas.

