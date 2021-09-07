Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Quebec Liberal leader outlines priorities for fall session with proposed $1.2B daycare plan

By Annabelle Olivier Global News
Posted September 7, 2021 9:11 pm
Click to play video: 'Quebec Liberals outline fall priorities as National Assembly resumes' Quebec Liberals outline fall priorities as National Assembly resumes
WATCH: The National Assembly is back in session next week after the summer holidays and party leaders are announcing their top priorities. Global’s Olivia O’Malley was in Orford on Tuesday where the Quebec Liberals began their pre-sessional caucus.

The Quebec Liberal Party said it plans to table a bill to improve access to daycare services in the province.

Leader Dominique Anglade made the announcement at the party’s pre-sessional caucus on Tuesday, being held in Orford in the Eastern Townships.

While access to daycares is already a right under Quebec law, Anglade stressed that it isn’t reflected in terms of how resources are organized and allocated.

“The reality today is that not everyone has access to daycare services,” she said, “and when they do, it’s not the same kind of service in terms of quality or price across the province.”

Lack of access to daycare is not a new problem in the province. The waitlist is currently at an all-time high, with more than 50,000 children waiting for a spot.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Fate of $6B Quebec child-care deal questioned during first election debate

The situation, Anglade said, is unacceptable.

She compared the situation to a parent being told their child, who is at the age to start school, won’t be able to attend and instead will be placed on a waitlist because there are no spots available.

Trending Stories

“We don’t do this when it comes to education, when it comes to primary school. Why should we accept this when it comes to daycare services?” Anglade said, insisting the system needs to be fair and equitable for all.

Her party is proposing a $1.2-billion plan to be rolled out over five years.

The proposed plan includes converting 67,000 non-subsidized day care spots into subsidized spots so that every parent pays the same price, prioritizing the creation of daycare spots in workplace settings and for newborns up to 18 months.

Read more: Parents, early childhood educators demonstrate against Quebec’s childcare shortage

To attract more staff, Anlgade said that all daycare educators’ salaries should be increased with a separate pay scale for those with technical or university training in early childhood studies.

Story continues below advertisement

The Quebec federation of early childhood workers (FIPEQ-CSQ) welcomed the Liberal party’s announcement.

“It is a welcome change,” said FIPEQ president Valérie Grenon in a press release. “There is nothing that should prevent Quebec from finally offering better working conditions and a place for each child.”

Meanwhile, as the fall session at the National Assembly gets set to resume, Parti Québécois Leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon said the number one priority should be climate change, while Premier François Legault argued it should be health care.

Legault even reiterated calls for the federal government to increase health care transfer payments to the provinces.

— with files from Global’s Olivia O’Malley and The Canadian Press

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Francois Legault tagQuebec Liberal Party tagDominique Anglade tagQuebec daycare tagPaul St-Pierre Plamondon tagSubsidized daycare tagFIPEQ tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers