Man shot in early morning Poplar Avenue argument, Winnipeg police continue to investigate

The Winnipeg police major crimes unit is investigating a shooting early Thursday morning in the 200 block of Poplar Avenue.

Police said a man who had been shot in front of his residence was taken to hospital in stable condition, and that they believe the incident started when a group of suspicious people was hanging around his parked car.

The man confronted the group, police said, as there had been recent vehicle break-ins in the neighbourhood, at which point an argument took place and one of the suspects shot the victim before they fled the area.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

