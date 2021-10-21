Menu

Canada

1st phase of residential school site search on Alberta First Nation complete

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 21, 2021 2:37 pm
The discovery of hundreds of unmarked graves in Saskatchewan is drawing more criticism of the Canadian government and the churches that ran residential schools. Kim Smith spoke with Crystal Gail Fraser, an assistant professor in the University of Alberta's Faculty of Native Studies, about what needs to move forward – Jun 27, 2021

A northern Alberta First Nation says it has completed the first phase of ground penetrating radar in its search for children’s remains at a former residential school site.

Read more: 62% of Albertans say they are not learning enough about residential schools: survey

Kapawe’no First Nation, which is located northwest of Edmonton, says in a written statement that finding any unmarked graves at Grouard Indian Residential School, also known as St. Bernard Mission School, is imperative to the community’s collective healing.

The school was opened by the Roman Catholic Church in 1894 and closed about 60 years ago.

Kapawe’no First Nation says the archeology department at the University of Alberta is leading the project and a report on its findings should be finished by the end of the year.

Read more: Alberta pledges $8M to help First Nations locate and honour graves at residential schools

The First Nation says they are also working with Treaty 8 First Nation to search for unmarked graves at 10 other residential school sites in Treaty No. 8 Territory.

The statement says the work has not received funding from the federal or provincial government.

The Indian Residential Schools Crisis Line (1-866-925-4419) is available 24 hours a day for anyone experiencing pain or distress as a result of their residential school experience.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
