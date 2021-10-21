The Queen’s soccer Gaels kick for the cure on Sunday

Send this page to someone via email

The Queen’s Gaels are off to a dominating start in Ontario university women’s soccer. Dave McDowell’s club has won six games in a row, outscoring their opposition 24-1.

On Sunday, the team is taking the lead in a special game for the women’s soccer program, their annual “Kick for the Cure.”

“It’s our way of giving back to the Kingston community and raising funds for cancer research,” said Jamie Foot, a fourth-year defender from North Vancouver, B.C., who says the team hopes to raise in excess of $10,000 this year.

“It’s a program we started in 2019,” Foot added.

“We’ve been wearing pink all week, and on Sunday we hope to get as many donations as we can from family, friends and alumni. This is something we’re really passionate about: raising funds and awareness for breast cancer research.”

Sunday’s game at George Richardson Memorial Stadium is against the Royal Military College Paladins. Kick off is 1 p.m.

So far this year, the Gaels’ second-year goalkeeper Kirstin Tynan has posted five clean sheets.

Cecilia Way and Christie Gray have led the offence with five goals apiece.

“Our focus is on winning and improving in every game we play,” Gray said.

The fourth-year striker from Vancouver looks forward to a couple of matches this weekend.

“We play the Ottawa Gee Gees on Friday,” Gray said.

“They are the defending OUA champions. It’s a game we’ve circled on the calendar. It will be our stiffest test to date.”