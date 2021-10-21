Menu

Sports

The Queen’s soccer Gaels kick for the cure on Sunday

By Doug Jeffries Global News
Posted October 21, 2021 2:45 pm
Click to play video: 'The Queen’s Gaels are off to a solid start in OUA women’s soccer.' The Queen’s Gaels are off to a solid start in OUA women’s soccer.
The Queen's Gaels have won six straight games to open the OUA women's soccer season. The Gaels look forward to a couple of games this weekend against Ottawa and RMC.

The Queen’s Gaels are off to a dominating start in Ontario university women’s soccer. Dave McDowell’s club has won six games in a row, outscoring their opposition 24-1.

On Sunday, the team is taking the lead in a special game for the women’s soccer program, their annual “Kick for the Cure.”

“It’s our way of giving back to the Kingston community and raising funds for cancer research,” said Jamie Foot, a fourth-year defender from North Vancouver, B.C., who says the team hopes to raise in excess of $10,000 this year.

Read more: Olympic success could be a boost to women’s, girls’ soccer across Canada

“It’s a program we started in 2019,” Foot added.

“We’ve been wearing pink all week, and on Sunday we hope to get as many donations as we can from family, friends and alumni. This is something we’re really passionate about: raising funds and awareness for breast cancer research.”

Story continues below advertisement

Sunday’s game at George Richardson Memorial Stadium is against the Royal Military College Paladins. Kick off is 1 p.m.

So far this year, the Gaels’ second-year goalkeeper Kirstin Tynan has posted five clean sheets.

Cecilia Way and Christie Gray have led the offence with five goals apiece.

“Our focus is on winning and improving in every game we play,” Gray said.

Read more: Queen’s soccer players are thrilled to be back playing the beautiful game

The fourth-year striker from Vancouver looks forward to a couple of matches this weekend.

“We play the Ottawa Gee Gees on Friday,” Gray said.

“They are the defending OUA champions. It’s a game we’ve circled on the calendar. It will be our stiffest test to date.”

