Driver caught playing flute with both hands in Halton Region, police say

Halton Regional Police say a person has been charged after they were caught playing a flute with both hands while driving.

A post on the Halton police Burlington Twitter account said the driver was spotted while an officer was conducting distracted driving enforcement Wednesday.

The post said the officer was expecting to discover that the driver was using a cellphone, but instead found that they were using a flute.

Police said the driver was following along to a song on an iPod while playing.

Global News attempted to contact Halton police for further information on the incident, but was unable to reach a spokesperson who could speak on the matter.

Traffic officer was conducting distracted driver enforcement today and was expecting a cell phone from this driver. A little surprised to find the driver playing his flute with both hands and following along to an IPod while driving!Charged!!#FlutesAndDrivingDontMix ^mb pic.twitter.com/qQJntk6T1K — HRPS Burlington (@HRPSBurl) October 20, 2021

