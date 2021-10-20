Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Driver caught playing flute with both hands in Halton Region, police say

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted October 20, 2021 7:44 pm
Halton police said the driver was caught on Wednesday. View image in full screen
Halton police said the driver was caught on Wednesday. Twitter / @HRPSBurl

Halton Regional Police say a person has been charged after they were caught playing a flute with both hands while driving.

A post on the Halton police Burlington Twitter account said the driver was spotted while an officer was conducting distracted driving enforcement Wednesday.

Read more: Wellington County OPP lay 110 driving charges over Thanksgiving weekend

The post said the officer was expecting to discover that the driver was using a cellphone, but instead found that they were using a flute.

Police said the driver was following along to a song on an iPod while playing.

Global News attempted to contact Halton police for further information on the incident, but was unable to reach a spokesperson who could speak on the matter.

Story continues below advertisement

Click to play video: 'New CAA survey finds 55% of Ontario drivers polled admit to engaging in unsafe driving' New CAA survey finds 55% of Ontario drivers polled admit to engaging in unsafe driving
New CAA survey finds 55% of Ontario drivers polled admit to engaging in unsafe driving – Jul 29, 2021
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Distracted Driving tagBurlington tagHalton Regional Police tagHalton taghalton police tagHalton Region tagDriver caught using flute tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers