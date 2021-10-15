Wellington County OPP lay 110 driving charges over Thanksgiving weekend

Send this page to someone via email

Wellington County OPP say they laid 110 driving charges over Thanksgiving weekend as part of Operation Impact.

Between Friday and Monday, police said they were targeting the “Big 4” — impaired driving, speeding, distracted driving and seatbelt violations.

The data released by police show lead-footed drivers were a bit of an issue as officers issued 81 speeding tickets.

Three tickets were issued for distracted driving, while another 21 were handed out for other hazardous moving violations, OPP said.

Police added that three fines were handed out for failing to properly wear a seatbelt and two drivers were charged with impaired driving.

Compared with last Thanksgiving weekend, overall driving charges were down in Wellington County.

Last year, OPP officers issued 126 charges during Operation Impact, including 95 speeding tickets and eight stunt driving charges.

