Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

London police arrest one person in weapons investigation, seize rifle and ammunition

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted October 20, 2021 8:00 pm
London Ontario Police stock image, Sept. 11, 2021. View image in full screen
London Ontario Police stock image, Sept. 11, 2021. Sawyer Bogdan / Global News

Police in London, Ont., have seized a gun and different types of ammunition in a weapons investigation.

Police said officers executed a search warrant in the 700-block of Shelbourne Street Tuesday afternoon.

A Lee Enfield Mark I bolt-action rifle was seized as well eight different types of ammunition including .22 calibre ammunition, 12-gauge shells, .30-30 ammunition and .40-calibre ammunition.

Read more: Ontario NDP leader calls for health-care hiring and retention plan during London, Ont. visit

A 28-year-old Sarnia man has been charged with possession of a firearm without having a licence and careless storage of firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition.

The accused is expected to appear in London court Wednesday.

Click to play video: 'Trudeau announces new gun control measures on background checks coming' Trudeau announces new gun control measures on background checks coming
Trudeau announces new gun control measures on background checks coming – Jun 22, 2021
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagLondon Ontario tagLdnont tagLondon Police Service taglps tagLondon crime tagAmmunition taggun seized tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers