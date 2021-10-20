London police arrest one person in weapons investigation, seize rifle and ammunition

Send this page to someone via email

Police in London, Ont., have seized a gun and different types of ammunition in a weapons investigation.

Police said officers executed a search warrant in the 700-block of Shelbourne Street Tuesday afternoon.

A Lee Enfield Mark I bolt-action rifle was seized as well eight different types of ammunition including .22 calibre ammunition, 12-gauge shells, .30-30 ammunition and .40-calibre ammunition.

A 28-year-old Sarnia man has been charged with possession of a firearm without having a licence and careless storage of firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition.

The accused is expected to appear in London court Wednesday.

