Health

Ontario Liberal MPP says he regrets email on accommodations for PSW constituent refusing COVID-19 vaccine

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 20, 2021 4:57 pm
Click to play video: 'Ontario Liberals introduce bill to expand COVID-19 vaccine mandates' Ontario Liberals introduce bill to expand COVID-19 vaccine mandates
WATCH ABOVE: Aside from changing its tune recently in long-term care, Ontario's government has been against committing to vaccination mandates. Now, a new Liberal bill is attempting to expand mandatory vaccines for all health-care and education settings. Matthew Bingley reports – Oct 7, 2021

TORONTO — A northern Ontario Liberal says he regrets asking the government for accommodations for a personal support worker in his constituency who refused COVID-19 vaccines.

Michael Gravelle, who represents Thunder Bay-Superior North in the legislature, wrote last week to the ministers of health and long-term care and said he hoped some accommodations could be made for “vaccine-refusing workers” like his constituent.

A spokeswoman for Health Minister Christine Elliott sent the email to reporters on Wednesday.

Read more: Ontario health sector braces for worse staff shortages as COVID-19 vaccine mandates come due

The Liberals said in a statement that Gravelle’s comments were wrong and completely out of line with the party’s position on vaccinations.

Gravelle says in a statement that he deeply regrets “requesting advice” on the matter and he stands behind his party’s call for mandatory vaccinations in those sectors.

He says he hopes his error doesn’t undermine Liberal John Fraser’s private member’s bill to mandate COVID-19 vaccinations for front-line health and education workers.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
