Canada

$55M lottery ticket purchased by unknown customer in Saskatoon

By Thomas Piller Global News
Posted October 20, 2021 4:39 pm
The second-largest Lotto Max win in Saskatchewan’s history is waiting to be claimed. View image in full screen
The second-largest Lotto Max win in Saskatchewan’s history is waiting to be claimed. Getty Images

Sask Lotteries says a multi-million-dollar lottery ticket was purchased in Saskatoon and the prize is still waiting to be claimed.

The lucky customer won $55 million on Tuesday night’s Lotto Max draw.

Read more: ‘I do need a new truck’ — Million-dollar lottery winner in Saskatchewan

All seven main draw numbers – 12, 26, 28, 32, 41, 43 and 50 – were matched on the winning ticket.

The winner or winners have one year from the draw date to claim the prize, read a press release on Wednesday.

Sask Lotteries said this is the second-largest jackpot won in the province’s history after a $60-million Lotto Max prize going to a Neville resident in August 2016.

This is Saskatchewan’s third win at or over $1 million so far this year.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
