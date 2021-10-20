$55M lottery ticket purchased by unknown customer in Saskatoon

Send this page to someone via email

Sask Lotteries says a multi-million-dollar lottery ticket was purchased in Saskatoon and the prize is still waiting to be claimed.

The lucky customer won $55 million on Tuesday night’s Lotto Max draw.

All seven main draw numbers – 12, 26, 28, 32, 41, 43 and 50 – were matched on the winning ticket.

The winner or winners have one year from the draw date to claim the prize, read a press release on Wednesday.

Sask Lotteries said this is the second-largest jackpot won in the province’s history after a $60-million Lotto Max prize going to a Neville resident in August 2016.

This is Saskatchewan’s third win at or over $1 million so far this year.

