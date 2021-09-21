Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

‘I do need a new truck’: Million-dollar lottery winner in Saskatchewan

By Thomas Piller Global News
Posted September 21, 2021 8:38 pm
Million-dollar lottery winner Wayne Gramracy has a couple of ideas for his windfall, including purchasing a new truck. View image in full screen
Million-dollar lottery winner Wayne Gramracy has a couple of ideas for his windfall, including purchasing a new truck. Sask Lotteries / Supplied

According to Sask Lotteries, there has been some luck in Moose Jaw.

Wayne Gramracy discovered he won $1 million with a lottery ticket bought in the Shoppers Drug Mart at 428 Lillooet St. West.

He returned to the store the day after the Sept. 11 draw to check his Lotto 6-49 ticket and had to recheck a few times.

Read more: WCLC: $20-million lottery ticket still unclaimed in Manitoba

“At first, I couldn’t count all the zeroes,” he said in a press release.

“I had to scan the ticket maybe five or six times before I could count them all.”

The winner has a couple of ideas for his newfound wealth.

Story continues below advertisement

“I do need a new truck,” he said in a statement.

“I’ll put some of the money into investments for the future. The rest is spending money!”

Read more: ‘A pressure lifted off us’ says $1M Lotto 6-49 winner from Hamilton

Gramracy’s lucky digits that exactly matched the draw number were 24198381-05.

In June, a Moose Jaw local scanned his Lotto Max ticket and won $411,859. David Danchilla purchased his lucky numbers in the 7-Eleven located at 1210 13th Ave. NW.

Click to play video: 'Eight canoers have trip cut short due to wildfire evacuation and luck' Eight canoers have trip cut short due to wildfire evacuation and luck
Eight canoers have trip cut short due to wildfire evacuation and luck – Jul 13, 2021
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Saskatchewan News tagMoose Jaw tagLottery tagTruck tagMillionaire tagMoose Jaw Saskatchewan tagMillion tagMillion Dollars tagSask Lotteries tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers