‘I do need a new truck’: Million-dollar lottery winner in Saskatchewan

According to Sask Lotteries, there has been some luck in Moose Jaw.

Wayne Gramracy discovered he won $1 million with a lottery ticket bought in the Shoppers Drug Mart at 428 Lillooet St. West.

He returned to the store the day after the Sept. 11 draw to check his Lotto 6-49 ticket and had to recheck a few times.

“At first, I couldn’t count all the zeroes,” he said in a press release.

“I had to scan the ticket maybe five or six times before I could count them all.”

The winner has a couple of ideas for his newfound wealth.

“I do need a new truck,” he said in a statement.

“I’ll put some of the money into investments for the future. The rest is spending money!”

Gramracy’s lucky digits that exactly matched the draw number were 24198381-05.

In June, a Moose Jaw local scanned his Lotto Max ticket and won $411,859. David Danchilla purchased his lucky numbers in the 7-Eleven located at 1210 13th Ave. NW.

