New initiative ‘Outstand’ aims to support Saskatoon sports clubs

A pair of non-for-profit organizations have teamed up to create the initiative Outstand.

Running Wild Athletics is a track and field club open to athletes of all skill levels, while One Love Basketball helps encourage and develop basketball skills through programs such as the Living Skies Basketball game and Hoop Dreams YXE.

Outstand is kicking things off with a contest to win a refurbished 1966 Ford Mustang.

Those who donate will have their name thrown into the contest.

One Love Basketball co-founder Mike Tanton said the contest is a great way to support local causes in Saskatoon while having a shot at a slick new ride.

“We’ve always tried to share ideas and come up with different ways that we can benefit the young people,” Tanton said. “That’s a constant with our two organizations — how do we come together, share resources to help the community at large.”

Chairperson of Saskatchewan Aboriginal Track and Field and one of the founders of Running Wild Athletics, Derek Rope, said It didn’t take long for their respective boards to fall in love with the idea.

“Mike and other board members and I have known each other for a number of years,” Rope said. “We always look for innovative ways to engage the community, people, sponsors within the community.”

The contest ends on Oct. 15. For more information visit the Outstand website.