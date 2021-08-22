New hotrod shop revving the engines of car enthusiasts in Saskatoon

Send this page to someone via email

Hundreds of classic cars are cruising the streets of Saskatoon for the annual Show and Shine Weekend but Saturday also marked the grand opening for a car enthusiast and his hotrod shop.

Rod’s Hotrods Customs and Sales features classic cars including muscle cars, hotrods and originals — all for sale.

The shop’s owner Rod Deschner said what started as a hobby, evolved.

“I’ve been doing this for a long time as a hobby. My passion took over and it got a little bigger than I could handle out of my house,” Deschner said.

His father said business has been booming and, as a result, the stock is constantly changing.

“If you come in and you like something … tomorrow it may not be here,” Bob Deschner said.

Marv Friesen is no stranger to cars, especially classic Ford Mustangs. He said it’s awesome to have a shop right here in Saskatoon and it may be one, if not the only, indoor hotrod shops in Saskatchewan.

“Where you can actually trade your hotrod in and buy a different one or buy one they have? It’s really exciting for the city and the province to have a facility like that,” Friesen said.

Rod added the ultimate is finding and purchasing a car and scratching it off the wish list.

“The rush for me is to go find the cars, that’s the thrill,” Rod said.

He added they will look into expanding their business with more focus on parts and potentially buying and selling outside Canada.

The annual Show and Shine event took place this weekend, along with it — a Saskatoon tradition known as “Cruise Weekend” which typically sees vehicle traffic volumes increase on 8th Street during the evening hours.

