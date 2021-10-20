Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

London, Ont. man wins $1.3M, plus $4, on two winning lottery tickets

By Jacquelyn LeBel 980 CFPL
Posted October 20, 2021 10:02 am
Hughie Gale of London, Ont., won over $1.3 million in the Oct. 2, 2021 LOTTARIO draw. View image in full screen
Hughie Gale of London, Ont., won over $1.3 million in the Oct. 2, 2021 LOTTARIO draw. via OLG

It seems Hughie Gale of London, Ont., had the Midas touch when he purchased two Lottario tickets on Oct. 2 — though one of those tickets certainly brought a bigger payday.

Gale, 62, won $1,345,573.80 in the draw, plus $4 on another play, for a total of $1,345,577,80.

Read more: ‘I do need a new truck’: Million-dollar lottery winner in Saskatchewan

In a statement from OLG, Gale said he usually plays Lotto 6/49 or Lotto Max but he decided instead to buy two Lottario tickets.

“I thought I won $13 at first, then the clerk said, ‘Your day just got better because you won over $1 million.'”

Gale said he rushed home to tell his wife but found himself speechless and could only hold up the ticket. His wife, in disbelief, began to cry, Gale says.

Story continues below advertisement

He plans to use the winnings to pay off his mortgage and complete some home renovations.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Lottery tagOlg tagLottery Winner tagLotto tagLottario tagLondon lottery winner taghughie gale tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers