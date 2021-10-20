London, Ont. man wins $1.3M, plus $4, on two winning lottery tickets

Send this page to someone via email

It seems Hughie Gale of London, Ont., had the Midas touch when he purchased two Lottario tickets on Oct. 2 — though one of those tickets certainly brought a bigger payday.

Gale, 62, won $1,345,573.80 in the draw, plus $4 on another play, for a total of $1,345,577,80.

In a statement from OLG, Gale said he usually plays Lotto 6/49 or Lotto Max but he decided instead to buy two Lottario tickets.

“I thought I won $13 at first, then the clerk said, ‘Your day just got better because you won over $1 million.'”

Gale said he rushed home to tell his wife but found himself speechless and could only hold up the ticket. His wife, in disbelief, began to cry, Gale says.

He plans to use the winnings to pay off his mortgage and complete some home renovations.