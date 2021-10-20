2 new COVID-19 cases reported in Guelph, active cases fall to 22

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph’s public health unit is reporting just two new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday as the city’s total case count climbed to 5,081.

The latest data shows active cases in Guelph fell by three from the previous day to 22, with five new recoveries.

Read more: University of Guelph releases plans for winter semester amid pandemic

Total resolved cases climbed to 5,014 and the city’s coronavirus death toll remained at 45.

For the second day in a row, no new cases have been reported in Wellington County where the case count sits at 2,028.

Active cases fell to 15 in the county with one new recovery reported. The death toll in the county related to the novel coronavirus remains at 38.

Story continues below advertisement

Across Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph, there are four cases being treated in hospital, including one in intensive care.

The local school boards are reporting no active COVID-19 cases among staff and students in Guelph and Wellington County.

The University of Guelph is reporting one active case on campus.

2:07 Uncertainty lingers as Pfizer awaits Health Canada’s COVID-19 vaccine approval for kids Uncertainty lingers as Pfizer awaits Health Canada’s COVID-19 vaccine approval for kids

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health is including children turning 12 in 2021 in its eligible population for a vaccine.

That means 84.6 per cent of eligible residents are now considered fully vaccinated, while 87.8 per cent have received one dose of vaccine.

In Guelph, 90 per cent of eligible residents are fully vaccinated and 93.2 per cent are partially vaccinated, while in Wellington County, 77.5 per cent are fully vaccinated and 80.3 per cent have received one dose.

Story continues below advertisement

So far this week, about 1,000 vaccine shots were administered, including about 300 first doses, roughly 700 second doses and a handful of third doses.

Third doses are being offered to specific high-risk groups, such as organ transplant recipients and residents of high-risk congregate settings.

Public health is publishing COVID-19 vaccination rates within the local high schools.

As of Wednesday, 80.1 per cent of secondary school students in the Upper Grand District School Board have been fully vaccinated, while 82.6 per cent have had two doses in the Wellington Catholic District School Board.

Upper Grand says 87.3 per cent of its permanent employees have attested to being fully vaccinated as of Oct. 6, while Wellington Catholic says 94.4 per cent have attested to being fully vaccinated as of Oct. 15.

Story continues below advertisement