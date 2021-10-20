Pedestrian struck and killed on Division Road east of Peterborough: OPP

Peterborough County OPP say a pedestrian died in hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Otonabee-South Monaghan Township east of Peterborough on Tuesday evening.
The collision occurred around 6 p.m. along Division Road. OPP say a vehicle travelling westbound struck a pedestrian who had gotten off a motorcycle and was walking on the roadway.
Read more: Pedestrian killed after struck by vehicle on Highway 7 near Omemee in City of Kawartha Lakes: OPP
The victim was transported to Peterborough Regional Health Centre with life-threatening injuries.
In an update issued at 9:30 p.m., OPP said the victim was pronounced dead at the hospital.
The name of the victim has yet to be released pending next-of-kin notification.
Division Road was closed between Drummond Line and Burnham Line for several hours as police investigated.
The cause of the collision remains under investigation.
Comments