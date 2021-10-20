Menu

Canada

Pedestrian struck and killed in Toronto’s East York neighbourhood

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted October 20, 2021 6:46 am
A Toronto Police Service cruiser. View image in full screen
A Toronto Police Service cruiser. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Toronto police say pedestrian has died after being hit by a vehicle in the city’s East York neighbourhood on Tuesday night.

Emergency crews were called to O’Connor Drive and Pape Avenue shortly after 9:30 p.m. for reports that a pedestrian was hit.

Police said the pedestrian was initially trapped under the vehicle and a passerby was unable to get him out.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead after being extricated from the vehicle, police said.

Paramedics said they were assessing another person on scene.

