Canada

Winnipeg teacher placed on leave after racial slur used in classroom

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 19, 2021 5:44 pm
A teacher from the Franco-Manitoban School Division has been placed on leave after a social media post that appears to show the educator using a racial slur in the classroom. View image in full screen
A teacher from the Franco-Manitoban School Division has been placed on leave after a social media post that appears to show the educator using a racial slur in the classroom. File / Global News

The Franco-Manitoban School Division says a Winnipeg teacher has been placed on leave after a social media post that appears to show the educator using a racial slur for Black people in the classroom.

The school division says it condemns all forms of racism.

Ramatoulaye Cherif, who is on the board of Parents Against Racism, says an occurrence at College Louis-Riel senior high school on Thursday was filmed and later uploaded on social media.

She says it shows a teacher using the slur multiple times and a student saying it’s disrespectful.

Cherif, whose children attend a different school in the division, says using derogatory terms in the classroom makes students feel dehumanized.

The school division says it has sent support to the school to help students.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
