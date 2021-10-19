COVID-19: 6 new cases for Peterborough area, 17 active; outbreak lifted at Lakefield Catholic school

Send this page to someone via email

Peterborough Public Health reported six new cases of COVID-19 and a school outbreak over, according to data released Tuesday afternoon.

From its COVID tracker update issued around 4:27 p.m., the regional health unit reported 17 active cases, down from 18 reported on Monday.

Other data from the health unit — which serves Peterborough, Peterborough County, Hiawatha First Nation and Curve Lake First Nation — on Tuesday:

Cumulative confirmed cases: 1,887 since the pandemic was declared in March 2020.

1,887 since the pandemic was declared in March 2020. Variant of concern cases: 1,103 — an additional four since Monday. The first confirmed Delta variant case was reported on June 19 and the first variant case was reported on Feb. 23.

1,103 — an additional four since Monday. The first confirmed Delta variant case was reported on June 19 and the first variant case was reported on Feb. 23. Resolved cases: 1,847 — an additional seven cases since Monday (1,840). Resolved cases make up approximately 97.4 per cent of all cases.

1,847 — an additional seven cases since Monday (1,840). Resolved cases make up approximately 97.4 per cent of all cases. Close contacts: 123 — down from 138 reported on Monday. A close contact is a person who is known to have had close contact with someone who was infected with COVID-19. People who are close contacts have to self-isolate for 14 days from the last time they had contact with a person infected with COVID-19.

123 — down from 138 reported on Monday. A close contact is a person who is known to have had close contact with someone who was infected with COVID-19. People who are close contacts have to self-isolate for 14 days from the last time they had contact with a person infected with COVID-19. Peterborough Regional Health Centre: Reported no COVID-19 inpatients as of Tuesday afternoon. Since the pandemic’s beginning, there have been at least 76 patient transfers from other areas.

Reported no COVID-19 inpatients as of Tuesday afternoon. Since the pandemic’s beginning, there have been at least 76 patient transfers from other areas. Hospitalizations: 88 cases have required hospitalized care since the pandemic began, making up approximately five per cent of all cases; 18 of the cases required the intensive care unit. ICU admissions make up one per cent of cases.

88 cases have required hospitalized care since the pandemic began, making up approximately five per cent of all cases; 18 of the cases required the intensive care unit. ICU admissions make up one per cent of cases. Outbreaks: None active after the outbreak declared resolved Tuesday at St. Paul Catholic Elementary School in Lakefield. See “School Cases” below for more details. The health unit has dealt with 333 cases associated with 56 outbreaks since the pandemic’s beginnings.

None active after the outbreak declared resolved Tuesday at St. Paul Catholic Elementary School in Lakefield. See “School Cases” below for more details. The health unit has dealt with 333 cases associated with 56 outbreaks since the pandemic’s beginnings. Deaths: 23 — the latest death was reported on Sept. 10.

23 — the latest death was reported on Sept. 10. COVID-19 exposure: 75.7 per cent of all cases (1,429) in the health unit’s jurisdiction are from contact with another existing case, 19.8 per cent (374 cases) are connected with community spread, 3.9 per cent (74 cases) are related to travel and 0.5 per cent (10 cases) have yet to be determined.

75.7 per cent of all cases (1,429) in the health unit’s jurisdiction are from contact with another existing case, 19.8 per cent (374 cases) are connected with community spread, 3.9 per cent (74 cases) are related to travel and 0.5 per cent (10 cases) have yet to be determined. Testing: More than 62,200 people have been tested for COVID-19 — an additional 50 since Monday’s update.

More than 62,200 people have been tested for COVID-19 — an additional 50 since Monday’s update. Enforcement: Since Oct. 1, three charges have been laid against one business under the Reopening Ontario Act.

School cases

The Kawartha Pine Ridge District School Board, as of 12:12 p.m. Tuesday, reported two active cases among its schools within the health unit’s jurisdiction (the school board does not state if cases involve students or staff):

Lakefield District Public School: One case, school remains open

Norwood District Intermediate School in Norwood: One case, school remains open

The Peterborough Victoria Northumberland Clarington Catholic District School Board reported three active cases at its schools within the health unit’s jurisdiction on Tuesday afternoon (the school board does not state if cases involve students or staff).

All six cases at St. Paul Catholic Elementary School in Lakefield are resolved and the outbreak, which was declared Oct. 6, has been lifted at the kindergarten to Grade 8 school remains open.

Immaculate Conception Catholic Elementary School in Peterborough: One active case, unchanged since Thursday. The school remains open.

in Peterborough: One active case, unchanged since Thursday. The school remains open. St. Paul Catholic Elementary School in Norwood: Two active cases. Outbreak, declared Oct. 8, lifted on Sunday by the health unit. Three cases have been resolved. School remains open.

Trent University reported one active case at its Peterborough campus on Tuesday afternoon. The university also reported 93 per cent of students — one per cent more — and 96 per cent of employees (unchanged) are fully vaccinated. Another four per cent of students and one per cent of staff are partially vaccinated, both changed data.

Fleming College has not reported any cases at its Peterborough campus.

Vaccination

The health unit releases its weekly vaccination rate data on Wednesdays. The most recent data is available in this Global News Peterborough story.

This month, the health unit is hosting a number of walk-in vaccination clinics for anyone aged 12 and older, offering first and second doses, including clinics this week at the Healthy Planet Arena (911) Monaghan Road in Peterborough:

Wednesday, Oct. 20 , 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, Oct. 22, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Ontario’s Vaccine certificate + QR Code allows for quick proof of vaccine. You will be able to use the QR code after downloading/printing (no app required), or continue using old versions of proof. Whatever you are comfortable with! Learn more at https://t.co/V282ssJCeo pic.twitter.com/J2Ll3qQRcU — Ptbo Public Health (@Ptbohealth) October 18, 2021

Other clinics:

Tuesday, Oct. 19:

Bridgenorth Hall (836 Charles St.) in Bridgenorth: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 21:

Ennismore Arena (553 Ennis Rd.) in Ennismore: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m.

All testing and medical assessments for COVID-19 in Peterborough are now consolidated at Peterborough Regional Health Centre’s assessment centre at 1 Hospital Dr. Appointments must be booked online.

A number of Peterborough and area pharmacies offer vaccinations to eligible recipients. Appointments are required and can be made by calling the respective pharmacies or visiting the Ontario government’s website.