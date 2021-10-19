Saskatchewan expands eligibility for COVID-19 booster dose

Send this page to someone via email

The Saskatchewan government has announced it will be expanding eligibility for the COVID-19 vaccination booster program starting Oct. 25.

Eligible residents will be able to begin booking their booster doses online through the Saskatchewan Health Authority’s (SHA) online booking system. People can also visit a clinic or pharmacy to receive their booster.

However, the government said on Tuesday that eligible groups will not be added to the online registration system or be able to book an appointment at a clinic or pharmacy until Monday.

COVID-19 booster shots will be administered at least six months after the second dose was given for the following groups:

Individuals aged 65 years and older.

Individuals living in the Far North zone of the province and those living on First Nation communities, aged 50 years and older.

Health care workers, who will be asked to present a copy of their license from their professional licensing body or a workplace pay stub at the point of immunization. SHA staff will be required to present their staff identification.

Individuals born in 2009 or earlier with underlying health conditions that are clinically extremely vulnerable, including: People with severe respiratory conditions including all cystic fibrosis, severe asthma and severe chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) People with rare diseases that significantly increase the risk of infections, such as homozygous sickle cell disease People who had their spleen removed Adults with very significant developmental disabilities that increase risk, such as Down’s Syndrome Adults on dialysis or with chronic kidney disease (stage 5) Significant neuromuscular conditions requiring respiratory support



“Those with the above underlying medical conditions, the Ministry of Health will be providing a letter to your physician or nurse practitioner for presentation at the point of immunization,” read the government statement on Tuesday.

“Immunization record will be confirmed at the clinic or pharmacy location to ensure that it has been at least six months since your last COVID-19 vaccination.”

It’s being recommended by health officials for people to receive the same vaccine type for their booster shot if they received two doses of an mRNA vaccine.

For those who received two different vaccine types, the third dose should be the matching mRNA vaccine, according to the public health. This means a full dose of the vaccine type an individual received for their second dose will be administered as the booster.

Residents who received two doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine are being recommended to receive an mRNA vaccine booster.

Travellers or people in a long-term care or personal-care home setting who have already received their third dose do not require a fourth shot.

“The third dose already received provides the necessary increased protection; you do not need any further doses at this time.”

The government said more populations eligible for booster immunizations will be announced in the coming weeks.

