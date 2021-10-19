Menu

Crime

Abandoned kittens rescued from dumpster in Haldimand County: OPP

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted October 19, 2021 3:49 pm
OPP say five abandoned kittens were rescued from a business in Haldimand County on Monday night. View image in full screen
OPP say five abandoned kittens were rescued from a business in Haldimand County on Monday night. Brenda Cameron / Purrfect Companions of Norfolk / Facebook

Five kittens abandoned in a dumpster in Haldimand County appear to have a second chance after being rescued by a Good Samaritan on Monday night.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say the incident is now a cruelty to animals investigation after the felines were discovered in a metal scrap bin located next to a business in Hagersville.

Read more: Driver with ‘homemade’ cardboard licence plate facing charge in Haldimand County

“A passerby was walking on John Street when they heard the sound of kittens crying,” Const. Mary Gagliardi said in a release on Tuesday morning.

“This Good Samaritan was able to rescue two kittens from a bucket of water and three kittens from inside the bin.”

One kitten was found dead in the bucket of water, according to OPP.

The animals have since been relocated to rescue agency Purrfect Companions of Norfolk.

Click to play video: 'Puppies, kittens facing online exploitation as demand for pets increases' Puppies, kittens facing online exploitation as demand for pets increases

 

