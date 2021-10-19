Abandoned kittens rescued from dumpster in Haldimand County: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

Five kittens abandoned in a dumpster in Haldimand County appear to have a second chance after being rescued by a Good Samaritan on Monday night.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say the incident is now a cruelty to animals investigation after the felines were discovered in a metal scrap bin located next to a business in Hagersville.

“A passerby was walking on John Street when they heard the sound of kittens crying,” Const. Mary Gagliardi said in a release on Tuesday morning.

“This Good Samaritan was able to rescue two kittens from a bucket of water and three kittens from inside the bin.”

One kitten was found dead in the bucket of water, according to OPP.

Story continues below advertisement

The animals have since been relocated to rescue agency Purrfect Companions of Norfolk.