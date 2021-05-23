Global News Morning Edmonton May 23 2021 4:42pm 02:07 Unlikely surrogates step in for orphaned kittens Two unlikely surrogate parents are filling in to provide some much needed love and attention to tiny orphans at two Alberta animal rescue. Sarah Ryan reports. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7887953/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7887953/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?