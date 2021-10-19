1 new COVID-19 case reported in Guelph, active cases at 25

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph’s public health unit is reporting just one new case of COVID-19 on Tuesday as the city’s total case count climbed to 5,079.

The latest data shows active cases in Guelph fell by one from the previous day to 25, with two new recoveries.

Total resolved cases climbed to 5,009 and the city’s coronavirus death toll remained at 45.

In Wellington County, no new cases have been confirmed, with the case count there at 2,028.

Active cases fell to 16 in the county with two new recoveries being reported. The death toll in the county related to the novel coronavirus remains at 38.

Across Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph, there are eight cases being treated in a hospital, including two in intensive care.

The local school boards are reporting no active COVID-19 cases among staff and students in Guelph and Wellington County.

The University of Guelph is reporting one active case on campus.

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health is including children turning 12 in 2021 in its eligible population for a vaccine.

That means 84.4 per cent of eligible residents are now considered fully vaccinated, while 87.7 per cent have received one dose of vaccine.

In Guelph, 89.9 per cent of eligible residents are fully vaccinated and 93.1 per cent are partially vaccinated, while in Wellington County, 77.4 per cent are fully vaccinated and 80.2 per cent have received one dose.

So far this week, about 550 vaccine shots were administered, including about 150 first doses, roughly 400 second doses and a handful of third doses.

Third doses are being offered to specific high-risk groups, such as organ transplant recipients and residents of high-risk congregate settings.

Public health is publishing COVID-19 vaccination rates within the local high schools.

As of Tuesday, 79.9 per cent of secondary school students in the Upper Grand District School Board have been fully vaccinated, while 82.3 per cent have had two doses in the Wellington Catholic District School Board.

Upper Grand says 87.3 per cent of its permanent employees have attested to being fully vaccinated as of Oct. 6, while Wellington Catholic says 88.3 per cent have attested to being fully vaccinated as of Sept. 29.

