Canada

Kitchener to build new fire station, add 20 more firefighters

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted October 19, 2021 11:12 am
A member of the Kitchener Fire Department pictured in Amherstview, Ont., on July 23, 2016. View image in full screen
A member of the Kitchener Fire Department pictured in Amherstview, Ont., on July 23, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg

On Monday night, Kitchener council approved a plan to build a new fire station in the city as well as hire 20 more firefighters over the next few years.

Staff were directed to create a study to decide where the best location would be for a new fire station in the area.

Read more: Waterloo Region, Kitchener applaud province’s vaccination certificate announcement

The fire station is not supposed to open until 2026.

Kitchener says the additional firefighters and station will lower response times while also serving an area that continues to see significant growth in population as well as in the number of tall buildings.

Waterloo Region has been one of the fastest-growing areas in the country over the past several years as it has grown from 583,500 residents in 2016 to 623,930 in 2020. That number is expected to grow to 950,000 over the next 30 years as part of the province’s plan.

