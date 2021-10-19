Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Boy, 7, dies after getting trapped under log in rural Nova Scotia

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Posted October 19, 2021 8:14 am
File photo of police lights. View image in full screen
File photo of police lights. File / Global News

A seven-year-old boy has died after getting trapped under a large piece of wood in Southampton. N.S., which is located about two hours north of Halifax.

In an email, RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Chris Marshall said that on Monday, the child had been playing near a log pile during a walk with a family member on Athol Forestry Coop Road when they became pinned under a log.

Read more: Family of 6 dead, including 4 kids, after fire in N.S. travel trailer

“The fire department was able to remove the log and EHS began providing medical care to the child,” said Marshall.

Volunteer firefighters removed the boy from under the log and he was placed in an air ambulance, but he died a short time after it arrived.

Story continues below advertisement

No other details were provided.

Southampton is located in northern Nova Scotia and near to the town of Springhill.

– with files from The Canadian Press

Click to play video: 'Body found in Nova Scotia waters of missing fisherman from Mi’kmaw community' Body found in Nova Scotia waters of missing fisherman from Mi’kmaw community
Body found in Nova Scotia waters of missing fisherman from Mi’kmaw community

 

 

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Boy killed by log Nova Scotia tagBoy trapped under log N.S. tagchild killed under log in Nova Scotia tagN.S. death boy by log tagNova Scotia log death boy tagNova Scotia police boy killed tagSouth Hampton boy killed tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers