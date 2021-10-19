Boy, 7, dies after getting trapped under log in rural Nova Scotia

Send this page to someone via email

A seven-year-old boy has died after getting trapped under a large piece of wood in Southampton. N.S., which is located about two hours north of Halifax.

In an email, RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Chris Marshall said that on Monday, the child had been playing near a log pile during a walk with a family member on Athol Forestry Coop Road when they became pinned under a log.

“The fire department was able to remove the log and EHS began providing medical care to the child,” said Marshall.

Volunteer firefighters removed the boy from under the log and he was placed in an air ambulance, but he died a short time after it arrived.

No other details were provided.

Southampton is located in northern Nova Scotia and near to the town of Springhill.

– with files from The Canadian Press

