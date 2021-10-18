Warrants issued for man wanted in deadly shooting outside Calgary nightclub

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary police have issued a Canada-wide warrant in a deadly shooting earlier this month.

On Sunday, Oct. 10 police were called to the Junction Underground nightclub at 628 8 Avenue S.W. just before 3 a.m. for reports of a shooting.

The victim, 31-year-old John Mitchell Smith Jr., was taken to hospital but died later as a result of his injuries.

Jesse Michael Martinez, 35, of Calgary is wanted on Canada-wide warrants for second-degree murder.

“Our homicide investigators, and all of the supporting investigative teams, have worked around the clock since this tragic event occurred to identify the suspect and hold him accountable,” said Staff Sgt. Martin Schiavetta in a news release.

"We are asking the public to call police if they know of Jesse Michael Martinez's whereabouts."

Investigators believe Smith left the nightclub with a female friend when two men, who were loitering outside, “started making unwanted sexual advances on and physical contact with his friend.”

Police believe Smith intervened and a fight ensued, ending with Smith being shot dead.

Anyone with information about Martinez’s whereabouts is asked to contact police by calling 403-266-1234 or through Crime Stoppers.