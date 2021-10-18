SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Education

COVID-19: Etobicoke high school to resume in-person classes

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted October 18, 2021 8:04 pm
Click to play video: 'Etobicoke school closes following COVID-19 outbreak' Etobicoke school closes following COVID-19 outbreak
WATCH ABOVE: (Oct. 12) Etobicoke school closes following COVID-19 outbreak

An Etobicoke high school is set to resume in-person classes Tuesday after it temporarily moved to remote learning due to a COVID-19 investigation.

Silverthorn Collegiate Institute, located in the area of Mill and Burnhamthorpe roads, has been given the all-clear by Toronto Public Health (TPH), officials said Monday.

According to the Toronto District School Board (TDSB) website, there are seven COVID-19 cases among students at the school.

Read more: Entire Toronto high school ordered to move to remote learning amid COVID-19 investigation

Four cases are currently listed as being resolved, but TDSB spokesperson Ryan Bird said the site will likely be updated again Tuesday.

It was first announced last Monday that the school would be closing due to COVID-19 cases.

Story continues below advertisement

Meanwhile, Greenholme Junior Middle School, located near Kipling Avenue and Albion Road, remains closed amid a COVID-19 investigation.

Bird said TDSB officials are still awaiting word from TPH on when that school can reopen.

TDSB figures show 11 COVID-19 cases among students at Greenholme Junior Middle School and one among staff.

