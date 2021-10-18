Menu

Canada

Coroners service, WorksafeBC investigating death at Kamloops business

By The Staff James Peters CFJC Today
Posted October 18, 2021 5:49 pm
A worker has died at Rivercity Fibre in Kamloops, B.C. Both the BC Coroners Service and WorksafeBC are investigating. View image in full screen
A worker has died at Rivercity Fibre in Kamloops, B.C. Both the BC Coroners Service and WorksafeBC are investigating. Google Maps

The BC Coroners Service is confirming a person died in an incident at a Kamloops, B.C., business last week.

In an email to CFJC Today, the service says it is looking into a fatality at Rivercity Fibre, located at 1880 Mission Flats Rd.

“RiverCity Fibre’s plant makes use of beetle damaged logs and creates hog fuel from bark and turns the rest of the log into chip,” the company’s website says.

The incident happened last Friday morning, Oct. 15.

No details about the death have been made available.

WorksafeBC is also investigating the incident.

