Coroners service, WorksafeBC investigating death at Kamloops business

The BC Coroners Service is confirming a person died in an incident at a Kamloops, B.C., business last week.

In an email to CFJC Today, the service says it is looking into a fatality at Rivercity Fibre, located at 1880 Mission Flats Rd.

“RiverCity Fibre’s plant makes use of beetle damaged logs and creates hog fuel from bark and turns the rest of the log into chip,” the company’s website says.

The incident happened last Friday morning, Oct. 15.

No details about the death have been made available.

WorksafeBC is also investigating the incident.