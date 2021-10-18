COVID-19: 93% of City of Guelph employees fully vaccinated

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Guelph says its COVID-19 vaccination policy went into effect on Monday with 1,669 employees having submitted proof of being fully vaccinated.

That represents 93 per cent of staff, the city said in a news release.

The city’s policy was announced on Aug. 29 and employees were given until last Friday to submit proof of vaccination or exemption

Along with paramedics, the new rule also applies to members of city council and the Guelph Public Library as well as contractors and volunteers working for the city.

“It’s important for our employees to have a safe place to work and equally important that the community can safely access City facilities and services during the pandemic,” says CAO Scott Stewart.

“The city is committed to do our part to protect the community while delivering excellent service.”

Starting Monday, unvaccinated full-time staff will have to be tested twice a week, 48 hours apart, while part-time staff will have to be tested 48 hours ahead of their first shift for the week.

The city added that employees must be tested on their own personal time.

Those who have not been fully vaccinated will also have to take part in mandatory training on COVID-19 vaccinations.