COVID-19: N.B. reports 53 new infections, number of active cases drops

Send this page to someone via email

New Brunswick reported 53 new cases of COVID-19 and 138 recoveries, dropping the number of active cases to 849.

The province also reported Monday the death of a person in their 70s in Zone 5 (Campbellton region) as a result of COVID-19. This brings the total number of COVID-19-related deaths in the province to 91.

Of the new cases, 33 – or 62 per cent – are unvaccinated, seven – or 13 per cent – are partially vaccinated, and 13 – or 25 per cent – are fully vaccinated.

Of the 61 people hospitalized due to the virus, 31 are unvaccinated, five are partially vaccinated and 25 are fully vaccinated.

There are 20 people in an intensive care unit, none of whom are fully vaccinated. Eighteen are unvaccinated and two are partially vaccinated.

Story continues below advertisement

As of Monday, 82.5 per cent of eligible New Brunswickers are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and 91.5 per cent have received their first dose of a vaccine.

Confirmed cases in schools and child-care facilities

New Brunswick said positive cases have been confirmed in child-care facilities in Zones 1 (Moncton region) and 5 (Campbellton region).

Zone 1 (Moncton region) – A case has been confirmed at Garderie Le Pavillon du Sommet and Wee College Downtown, both located in Moncton. A new case has been confirmed at JD Tae Kwon Do in Moncton.

Zone 5 (Campbellton region) – A case has been confirmed at Garderie L’Enfant Magique Inc. in Campbellton. A new case has been confirmed at Garderie Dragon Day Care in Atholville.

Since Sept. 7, 56 early learning and child-care facilities have had confirmed cases of COVID-19.

1:39 COVID-19: New Brunswickers line up for rapid tests COVID-19: New Brunswickers line up for rapid tests