Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Pair charged in Shamattawa homicide, RCMP still looking for body

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted October 18, 2021 4:45 pm
File photo of an RCMP vehicle. View image in full screen
File photo of an RCMP vehicle. Global News

Police now say a missing man from Shamattawa was the victim of a homicide and a relative is among two people charged in his killing.

Grant Stuart Redhead, 38, was last seen walking through the community, roughly 745 km northeast of Winnipeg Aug. 19. He was reported missing three days later.

Read more: Portage RCMP looking to ID suspects in 2019 cold-case homicide

On Monday, RCMP said the case turned into an homicide investigation after police received a tip Oct. 2.

A day later police arrested 41-year-old Frankie Trout and 28-year-old Marisa Redhead in Shamattawa.

Click to play video: '12-year-old boy stabbed while sleeping in bed: Norway House RCMP' 12-year-old boy stabbed while sleeping in bed: Norway House RCMP
12-year-old boy stabbed while sleeping in bed: Norway House RCMP – Sep 22, 2021

Trout is charged with second-degree murder while Redhead is charged with manslaughter. Both have been detained in custody.

Story continues below advertisement

Police say Marisa Redhead is related to the victim, but didn’t say how exactly the two were related.

Read more: Homicide unit investigates death of Winnipeg man Sunday

Redhead’s body has yet to be found and investigators also haven’t said how they believe he was killed.

RCMP are continuing to search for Redhead’s body, with efforts focused on the God’s River.

Click to play video: 'Manitoba RCMP arrest teen accused of “swatting” incidents in the United States' Manitoba RCMP arrest teen accused of “swatting” incidents in the United States
Manitoba RCMP arrest teen accused of “swatting” incidents in the United States – Sep 8, 2021

Meanwhile, police are asking community members not to post unconfirmed information about the case on social media.

“Many rumours have been circulating regarding this investigation, most of which are not factual,” police said in a release Monday.

Read more: Housefire that killed 2 in northwestern Manitoba now considered a homicide: RCMP

Story continues below advertisement

“They are causing distress to the family and are detrimental to the investigation.”

Anyone with information is asked to call investigators at 204-565-2351 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

 

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Homicide tagWinnipeg crime tagManitoba homicide tagShamattawa RCMP tagGrant Redhead tagShamattawa homicide tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers