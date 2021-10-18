Pair charged in Shamattawa homicide, RCMP still looking for body

Send this page to someone via email

Police now say a missing man from Shamattawa was the victim of a homicide and a relative is among two people charged in his killing.

Grant Stuart Redhead, 38, was last seen walking through the community, roughly 745 km northeast of Winnipeg Aug. 19. He was reported missing three days later.

On Monday, RCMP said the case turned into an homicide investigation after police received a tip Oct. 2.

A day later police arrested 41-year-old Frankie Trout and 28-year-old Marisa Redhead in Shamattawa.

Trout is charged with second-degree murder while Redhead is charged with manslaughter. Both have been detained in custody.

Police say Marisa Redhead is related to the victim, but didn’t say how exactly the two were related.

Redhead’s body has yet to be found and investigators also haven’t said how they believe he was killed.

RCMP are continuing to search for Redhead’s body, with efforts focused on the God’s River.

Meanwhile, police are asking community members not to post unconfirmed information about the case on social media.

“Many rumours have been circulating regarding this investigation, most of which are not factual,” police said in a release Monday.

“They are causing distress to the family and are detrimental to the investigation.”

Anyone with information is asked to call investigators at 204-565-2351 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.