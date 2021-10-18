Menu

Crime

Man arrested for assault at Peterborough restaurant over patron’s ill-fitting face mask: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted October 18, 2021 2:49 pm
Peterborough police say a dispute about a mask led to an assault at a restaurant. View image in full screen
Peterborough police say a dispute about a mask led to an assault at a restaurant. File

A Peterborough man is facing an assault charge after an incident at a restaurant on Friday afternoon.

Peterborough Police Service officers around 12:15 p.m. were called to a restaurant on Water Street North about a disturbance involving two men.

It’s alleged that while both were standing in a lineup, the victim was continually adjusting an ill-fitted face mask. The accused confronted the victim about the mask and allegedly assaulted him.

Read more: COVID-19: Peterborough restaurant charged for failing to comply with proof-of-vaccination checks

The victim did not require medical attention.

Paul Ashleigh, 54, of Peterborough, was arrested and charged with assault.

He was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Nov. 9.

Click to play video: 'COVID-19: Canadian survey shows most parents support mask mandate in schools' COVID-19: Canadian survey shows most parents support mask mandate in schools
