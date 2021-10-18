Man arrested for assault at Peterborough restaurant over patron’s ill-fitting face mask: police

Send this page to someone via email

A Peterborough man is facing an assault charge after an incident at a restaurant on Friday afternoon.

Peterborough Police Service officers around 12:15 p.m. were called to a restaurant on Water Street North about a disturbance involving two men.

It’s alleged that while both were standing in a lineup, the victim was continually adjusting an ill-fitted face mask. The accused confronted the victim about the mask and allegedly assaulted him.

The victim did not require medical attention.

Paul Ashleigh, 54, of Peterborough, was arrested and charged with assault.

He was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Nov. 9.

